Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very concerned' about losing popularity in America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be very concerned about their celebrity status in America as the couple are persistently being mocked by some TV presenters following their publicity stunts and persistent attacks against their own royal relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in trouble as their strategy to regain popularity ahs totally failed even after all their hit shows and media appearances.



Recently, the animated comedy South Park has taken aim at the couple as the latest episode of the show features the characters the Prince and Princess of Canada, a young royal couple who move to a small town in search of privacy while simultaneously constantly drawing attention to themselves.

Creators of the show took brutal swipes at the Meghan and Harry, including featuring a book written by the Canadian prince - titled Waaagh - with a cover that resembles Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.



It shows the couple attending her funeral of the Queen, but at the ceremony they get booed by the rest of the family for “bashing the Canadian monarchy”. They then appear on a breakfast television show, called Good Morning Canada, holding placards that read “we want privacy” and “stop looking at us”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be "very concerned" about their celebrity status in America. After being royally laughed at by the satirical cartoon, it shows really how far they have fallen.



Harry and Meghan are reportedly not happy with the way they're portrayed in the episode. There are reports that the Sussexes are seriously thinking to regain their lost reputation and seeking help from their celebrity friends.

