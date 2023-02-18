 
February 18, 2023
Liam Neeson blasts ‘so many’ Star Wars spin-offs, ‘it’s taken away the mystery and magic’

Liam Neeson will be next seen in 'Marlowe' besides Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming

By Web Desk
February 18, 2023

Liam Neeson has confirmed that he would not reprise his role of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in a Star Wars spinoff.

Neeson, 70, who made a cameo appearance as his character Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi last summer, appeared on Watch What Happens Live Thursday episode.

The Taken actor revealed that he doesn't want his own spin-off series because the Star Wars franchise is damaging its own magic.

Neeson famously played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999’s prequel trilogy opener, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The Schindler's List star was asked by a fan whether he’s interested in reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mentor. “No, I’m not,” Neeson responded.

“There’s so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way,” he explained.

Neeson further stated, “It was nice to do the little bit with Ewan [McGregor].”

The Ice Road actor is currently promoting Marlowe, in which he plays the titular detective character alongside a cast of Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming.