Kanye West bags another award for all the wrong reasons

Kanye West flying music track record gets another blemish: top spot on Rolling Stone’s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 Ye album.



The once-celebrated musician was canceled by the press, industry, and fans after West launched his anti-Semitic rants.

The Flashing Lights rapper “marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music,” the report adds.

“Clocking in at a mere 23 minutes, the chaotic, half-baked album was cut in Wyoming right around the time he told TMZ that slavery was a ‘choice’ and started wearing a MAGA hat in public,” the magazine wrote.

“The uproar over his slavery remark caused him to rework many of the ye lyrics over a frantic two weeks shortly before the album dropped, which explains screeds like ‘Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin’ 50 calls/ My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all.’’

“The Kanye scandals of 2018 seem almost quaint compared to his recent issues, but he’s never made music less vital than this,” the publication concluded.

Despite the Chicago rapper's No. 1 spot on the list, the 45-year-old still boasted over a billion streams on Spotify in 2021

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne’s 2010 album Rebirth also bagged the position on the list, with the writers calling the project the work of a “vocally challenged genius stuck in limbo.”

OutKast’s thIdelwild track appeared at No. 46, calling the tape the product of a “creatively exhausted duo” that were “desperate to go their separate ways.”