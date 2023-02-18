Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting third baby: 'totally unexpected', report claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting third baby, report claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their child baby and the royal couple will share the good news with fans and friends when the Duchess of Sussex passes first trimester, it is claimed.



Harry and Meghan are already parents to two kids –son Archie and daughter Lilibet.



According to a report by Epic Stream, sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with third child, adding that it was totally unexpected.

The source told Star Magazine per Epic Stream, “When the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry went into a state of disbelief. Having another kid naturally was not part of their plan!”

The insider further said Meghan and Prince Harry would not share the happy news with friends until the Duchess reaches the first trimester.

The California-based royal couple have not yet commented on the claims that they are expecting their third baby.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan could announce third pregnancy on Valentine's Day.