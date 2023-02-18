Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting third baby: 'totally unexpected', report claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their child baby and the royal couple will share the good news with fans and friends when the Duchess of Sussex passes first trimester, it is claimed.
Harry and Meghan are already parents to two kids –son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
According to a report by Epic Stream, sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with third child, adding that it was totally unexpected.
The source told Star Magazine per Epic Stream, “When the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry went into a state of disbelief. Having another kid naturally was not part of their plan!”
The insider further said Meghan and Prince Harry would not share the happy news with friends until the Duchess reaches the first trimester.
The California-based royal couple have not yet commented on the claims that they are expecting their third baby.
Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan could announce third pregnancy on Valentine's Day.
'Creed' star Michael B. Jordan is a big fan of animes
Netflix ‘You’ star Penn Badgley talked about losing a role in highly popular series ‘Breaking Bad’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned their popularity is taking a ‘nose dive’
Ben Affleck reportedly needs 'more space' from Jennifer Lopez as he wants their relationship to work
South Park’s latest episode titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ took a jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Rio is ready to party after two pandemic-disrupted carnivals and a polarizing presidential election in October