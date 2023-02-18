Netflix to globally release stand-up comedy special 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'

Netflix is exclusively releasing Ricky Gervais' stand-up comedy special, titled, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon in 2024.
British stand-up comedian, Ricky Gervais is bringing his third major stand-up special on Netflix, following 2018's Humanity, and, more recently, SuperNature in 2022.
According to What's on Netflix, Gervais revealed in a live stream in 2020, that the streaming giant has signed up a deal for at least two additional projects, Armageddon and a yet-to-be-announced series.
Talking about his upcoming comedy special, Gervais tweeted, "Loads of people who couldn’t get tickets asking me if #Armageddon will be on Netflix. The answer is Yes! I will continue touring it throughout 2023 and then it will stream on Netflix around the world in 2024."
