Gisele Bündchen prepares new dance moves for Carnival following split with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen, who is best known for her Brazilian Fashion Model career, posted a new video on Instagram in which she is practicing new dance with her choreographer, Justin Neto.
Bündchen and Neto are swiftly swaying their hips to a popular Marisa Monte song titled Balança Pema.
In this new video, Tom Brady's ex-wife captioned the Instagram post with “Getting in the mood for carnival!”
The 42-year-old Brazilian model is no exception when it comes to getting in the spirit of Carnival.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems energetic and enthusiastic after finalizing her divorce with NFL star Tom Brady in October 2022.
For the unversed, Brazilian Carnival is a five-day long celebration of the beginning of Catholic Lent leading up to Ash Wednesday.
Attendees can be seen wearing bright and beautiful costumes in addition to showing off their best samba moves.
Even in 2022 when many events around the world were experiencing attendance shortages due to COVID-19 effects, Carnival’s attendance was around 1.2 million in its entirety.
