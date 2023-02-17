Harry Styles attempts to smash Brits trophy on producer's head after his joke on Stormzy and Maya Jama

Harry Style was furious on Brit stage when his producer Kid Harpoon attempted a dirty joke on Stormzy and Maya Jama's bedroom life.

On Saturday, February 11, Harry Styles' album Harry's House was awarded top gong Album Of The Year.

Kid Harpoon was present on stage and gave a speech where he made a reference to his wife saying they would "turn out the lights" and be like Maya and Stormzy "back in the day."



According to Daily Mail, the microphone was cut off before he could continue further.

Styles was watching his producer silently before he came near him and pretended to bash his head with the trophy he received seconds prior. The Watermelon Sugar singer also made a furious face while he was doing that.

A social media user wrote, "Harry about to bash that award over Kid Harpoon's head after that maya Stormzy bit."

Another one added, "Harry Styles you’re that guy but respectfully we need you to get your mate to explain that Stormzy & maya joke because we are lost."

Love Island host Maya Jama, 28 and rapper Stormzy, 29, dated for four years until 2019, however rumours still persist of their reunion.

