Friday February 17, 2023
Keanu Reeves weighs in on CGI effects and AI technology in films

Keanu Reeves said, 'I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit'

By Web Desk
February 17, 2023

Kenau Reeves weighed in on the rise of artificial intelligence and CGI effects in movies. 

The Matrix star revealed that a jarring film edit prompted him to put a clause in his contracts that prohibit performance manipulation without his consent.

Keanu, who will be seen in the much-awaited, upcoming instalment of his popular franchise John Wick, shared that one of his performances was ‘changed’ using the AI technology.

“I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” the Constantine star told Wired in a new interview.

“But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the Nineties, I had a performance changed. [He won’t say which.]”

Keanu further explained, “They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, “Huh?!” It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

When asked if he later put a clause into his contracts prohibiting post-production edits to his performance, he confirmed: “Yeah, digitally.”

Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4, will release in cinemas on March 24.