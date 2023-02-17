Meghan Markle won't attend King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their American support after their "vile" attack on the Royal Family, a royal biographer has claimed.

Angela Levin, who wrote biographies on the Duke of Sussex and Queen Consort Camilla, has claimed Meghan might not attend King Charles III's Coronation in May.

"I think a lot of them don't like it because they care about the family and they think they've been just vile about the family. And also they've said enough about it. How many times can you go on and on and on and on, criticising people, and not doing anything else more positive, Levin told to TalkTV's Mike Graham.

"I think Harry is very upset, he had no idea that there would be such a strong response from him discussing the way he lost his virginity."



On the other hand, Michael Cole, former BBC royal correspondent, said: "The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation."