Leonardo DiCaprio 'not pleased' with jokes, speculation about his love life

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who grabs headlines for only dating women under the age of 25, wants to find a 'real' and 'mature' partner to get rid of this habit.

The Titanic star wants to find a friend of his mind to live rest of his life with her - much like his with his ex model Camila.

The 48-year-old actor is 'not pleased' with the jokes and speculations about his love life. He is desperate to find a 'more mature' relationship with a woman who could be a friend of his mind too, as source has told Daily Mail.

DiCaprio is frustrated over the scrutiny he faces every time he is photographed with a young woman. The same source added: "Leo is very single right now and looking for something more mature in the relationship department.'



For years now, Leo has found himself the butt of many a dating joke. Leo faced bitter backlash over the alleged romance with Eden - who is 30 years his junior - prompting an insider to issue a vehement denial that there was anything romantic between them.

'They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event,' the same source claimed while denying the rumours about his affair with Eden.