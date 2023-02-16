 
Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio wants to find a 'real' and 'mature' relationship

By Web Desk
February 16, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio not pleased with jokes, speculation about his love life

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who grabs headlines for only dating women under the age of 25, wants to find a 'real' and 'mature' partner to get rid of this habit.

The Titanic star wants to find a friend of his mind to live rest of his life with her - much like his with his ex model Camila.

The 48-year-old actor is 'not pleased' with the jokes and speculations about his love life. He is desperate to find a 'more mature' relationship with a woman who could be a friend of his mind too, as source has told Daily Mail.

DiCaprio is frustrated over the scrutiny he faces every time he is photographed with a young woman. The same source added: "Leo is very single right now and looking for something more mature in the relationship department.'

For years now, Leo has found himself the butt of many a dating joke. Leo faced bitter backlash over the alleged romance with Eden - who is 30 years his junior - prompting an insider to issue a vehement denial that there was anything romantic between them.

'They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event,' the same source claimed while denying the rumours about his affair with Eden.