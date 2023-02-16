Robert Glasper makes money out of Chris Brown Grammy swipe

Robert Glasper has came up with an interesting counter to Chris Brown Grammy dig on his win.

The pianist labelled the insult on shirts and sold them partly for charity.

Now, the 44-year-old has revealed those shirts are all sold out.

Brown took to Instagram to slam So Beautiful singer after he bagged the Grammy for Best R&B Album for his 2022 record Black Radio III.

The artist was also nominated for his Breezy album in the category; he wrote, "Y'all playing. Who da ** is this? Who the ** is Robert Glasper? I'm a keep kicking y'all * respectfully," adding with a string of laughing emojis.

However, Brown took a U-turn and apologised to the Afro Blue singer, congratulating him for the win by telling him that he was "not the intended target" of his "really rude and mean" remarks.

But the musician took a holds no barred approach and printed shirts that read "WHO THE ** IS ROBERT GLASPER?"

The shirts were on sale on Feb 10 and sold out within four days.

Glasper shared on Instagram that he plans to give "a portion of the proceeds from this shirt" to the Community Music Center of New Orleans, which he explained as "a nonprofit created to share the music culture and music education in New Orleans, providing free music lessons to underserved youth".

"I can't thank y'all enough for supporting this cause," he added.