Amy Schumer shares a blurry photo in Fifth Wedding Anniversary post with husband: 'I Think We Got This'

Amy Schumer marked her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Chris Fischer through a sweet post on Instagram.

On Monday, February 13, Amy Schumer took to Instagram and shared a blurry photo of kissing her husband Chris Fischer.

According to People, the comedian, 41, captioned the post, "Married for 5 years, I think we got this."

Rachel Bilson left a fire emoji in the comments section and Judy Gold commented "Oh Yeah"

Meanwhile singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton chimed in to congratulate the pair. "All the vibes say yes," Carlton wrote. "CONGRATS BABIES."



Schumer shares 3-year-old son Gene with Fischer.







