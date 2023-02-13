Shahid Kapoor feels ‘special’ as he reacts to fans dancing to Mauja Hi Mauja in theatres

Shahid Kapoor retweets a fan reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja

Shahid Kapoor’s starrer Jab We Met rereleased in theatres for Valentine’s day and audience couldn’t hold themselves as Mauja Hi Mauja started playing on screen. Fans danced their hearts out on the song and shared videos.

Shahid took to his Twitter to say he feels ‘too special’ as he retweeted a reaction video shared by a fan. The fan wrote, “After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it.”

The video shows young fans grooving to the song in aisles and their seats. The song was sung by Mika Singh and Abrar ul Haq. The lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Shahid was starred opposite Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met and the dialogues are still iconic to this date.