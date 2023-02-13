Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman, new wife Alexandra Michler to welcome a baby

Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman is expecting his third child, his first child with wife Alexandra Michler.



Michler debuted her baby bump in an Instagram on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, and revealed the gender of their baby.

“The year of boys!! [blue heart emoji],” wrote Michler in the caption of the Central Park snap. The 35-year-old cradled her stomach in a red sweater in the social media upload, holding her dog on a leash.

After four years of marriage, Barrymore, 47, and Kopelman divorced in 2016, multiple sources confirmed to People at the time.

In August 2021, Kopelman married the Vogue director of fashion development in Massachusetts, where Olive and Frankie, Barrymore and Kopelman’s daughters, acted as flower girls during the ceremony.

For Halloween 2021, Barrymore shared on her daytime talk show that she spent the holiday with her ex, their daughters and his new wife.

“I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive,” Barrymore said at the time.