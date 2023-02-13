Prince William considers legal action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Can Prince William, Harry face each other in court?

Prince of Wales, Prince William was close to launching a legal action over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s allegations of racism against the royal family.



According to a report by New Idea, these remarks had made Prince William ‘furious.’

The report, citing a source, says, “At the time, William was close to launching legal action. Harry and Meghan basically made the world question who the so-called royal racist is, which has been very damaging. But the Queen talked him out of it.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, there is no-one left to stop William now, which could result in the royal brothers having to face off against each other in a courtroom showdown, the report further claims.

The insider told the publication that as Meghan and Harry could be questioned as part of a US defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, the Prince of Wales “will be watching with keen interest.”