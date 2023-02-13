King Charles III won't respond to comments and questions about his son Prince Harry

King Charles does not seem to respond to the comments and questions about the current situation with his younger son Prince Harry amid speculations about the Duke's appearance on the Coronation.

The Duke of Sussex - who's living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet - could attend his father's historic event in May but it has not been confirmed yet.



Britain's new monarch's recent visit to the University of East London's Stratford Campus, one attendee shouted "Can you bring back Harry?"



Charles, who's shunning harry since the release of the Duke's memoir, has one reply to all those who are curious about the return of the to the UK. The 74-year-old King keeps mum and just laughs to skip the questions about his feud with the son.

After initially not hearing what had been said, the King moved closer to engage with the member of the public. "Who?" he asked, to which the man responded: "Harry, can you bring back Harry?".

Charles, perhaps unexpectedly, burst into laughter before carrying on greeting other members of the crowd. There was a touch awkwardness to his response and it sadly reflected the increasing separation between the two.