Meghan Markle, Harry hire top Hollywood dealmaker to rake in millions

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hired Hollywood’s most sought after dealmaker to rake in more millions in the new year, Page Six confirmed on Friday, February 10.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struck a deal with Adam Lilling, who is touted to be the best money man in Hollywood by none other than Ellen DeGeneres, and were spotted mingling with him at DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal last week.

Eye witnesses reported that Harry and Meghan were seen striking up conversation with Lilling, and Harry was even spotted introducing him to another guest at the party.

As per industry experts, Lilling works at the “intersection of celebrity and venture investing” and has “worked with Ellen forever, as well as Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of A listers.”

The insider also added: “It’s very possible that Ellen introduced him to Harry and Meghan.”

As part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top deal-makers of 2022 story, Lilling was quoted saying: “Our mission is to take people who can affect change in the world and marry them with the top operators and entrepreneurs.”

“We’re not really focused on their entertainment endeavours. We’re focused on connecting their profits, their passion, and purpose with profit opportunities in the private equity landscape,” he also said.

According to THR, Lilling’s company Plus Capital is responsible for setting up more than 250 successful deals for Hollywood bigwigs, including Pachama with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Salesforce with Matthew McConaughey, and Vegamour with Nicole Kidman.

This comes weeks after confirmation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a $20 million three-book deal with Penguin Random House following the success of Harry’s memoir Spare.