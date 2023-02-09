Ellie Goulding asks her fans to ‘put phones away’ at her concert: Here’s why

Ellie Goulding has recently shared her thoughts on people who attended her concert.
While performing her gig at KOKO in Camden, North London, earlier this week, Goulding, addressed the crowd via Independent.
The singer asked her fans to put their phones away when they are at her concerts.
“Live in the moment,” said Goulding on the stage.
Later, the singer asked her fans, “Put them in your pockets.”
Goulding disclosed that she was inspired to see old footage of people “enjoying a gig” without any technology.
“I looked back at old festival and gig footage and everyone is just living in the moment and feeling free,” added the singer.
The Sun reported that the musician even asked one fan to bid goodbye to their friend on a video call.
“I appreciate you are on FaceTime but say goodbye, I love you and thank you for watching,” stated Goulding.
Meanwhile, the singer announced that her upcoming album Higher Than Heaven will be released on March 24.
Goulding released a new track Like A Saviour from the new album.
