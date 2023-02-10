K-pop group New Jeans reach new record on Billboard Hot 100

Rookie girl group New Jeans have climbed to their highest position on the Billboard Hot 100 list with their song OMG. Only last month, the rookie group became the quickest K-pop group to have multiple songs on the Billboard Hot 100. When OMG was released, it was quick to join their other track Ditto on the charts.
Since the song’s release, it has been making its way up the chart unhindered for 3 weeks. It initially debuted at No. 91 and then rose to No. 79 last week. It finally landed on No. 77 on the February 11th chart, making it their highest ranked song. Ditto isn’t far behind either, steadily holding on to the Hot 100, only falling one spot lower to No. 90 this week.
OMG also remains strong five weeks later on the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales, holding its position at No. 5 while Ditto is steady at No. 12 seven weeks after its release. In Billboard’s Global Charts, Ditto stood at No. 9 and No. 12 on the Global 200. Whereas Ditto made its way to No. 11 on both of those charts this week.
Revently, the group also made their debut on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 98. This officially marks as their first ever week on the chart.
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum took some time out from parents duty and head out to Miami beach for a sweet date
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks bonded over their fears of portraying 'Elvis' roles
'Fast and Furious' actor Vin Diesel has pitched the name of Robert Downey Jr. as Antithesis of Dom for next movie
Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley has hinted at series coming to an end with its next season
Jeff Ross says people don't want their roasts 'watered down'
Fans are questioning the necessity of 'Toy Story 5'