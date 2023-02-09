Harry Styles invited 'childhood crush' Jennifer Aniston to concert to impress her

Harry Styles has been trying his best to impress his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston as he is “very serious” about dating her after parting ways with Olivia Wilde, claimed an insider.

The As It Was singer invited the Friends alum to his show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, in order to impress her, however, he ended up embarrassing himself with his wardrobe malfunction.

A source told New Idea Magazine as per National Enquirer that the former One Direction band member is "pursuing” Aniston “relentlessly."

"Rumour is he personally sent Jen concert tickets because he's had a thing for her for at least two decades," the source said, adding that Styles also invited her backstage after the show.

"It's no secret Harry prefers older women. While he knows he's got some work to do in convincing Jen to take him seriously as a suitor, it's something he'll be doing," the insider claimed.

The source further claimed that the singer is "not interested in a bit of casual fun" and "he's very serious about her."

Previously, it was claimed that not Styles but Aniston also has a crush on him and does not care about their “25-year age gap”.

"Jennifer has always drooled on Harry. He's a dream catch for anyone who's lucky enough to date him," another source told the publication.

Aniston reportedly "has all his songs on her playlist and has heard great things about him through mutual friends."

The insider further added that Aniston is "doing her best to land a date" with Styles and that she "feels quietly confident she's got a real shot with him."