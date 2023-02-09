Lady Louise ‘dramatic’ birth when Prince Edward was miles away

Queen’s former press secretary Alisa Anderson recently recalled the time Countess of Wessex was taken to labour.
Recalling the dramatic birth of Lady Louise when Prince Edward was in Mauritius, Alisa, during her appearance on Royal Rascals podcast, said: "I remember I was sitting at home.”
“We're having a dinner party. Actually, I got a call from Marcus Setchell, who was the Queen's gynaecologist who was overseeing the birth. He said, 'I'm in a police car on my way to Frimley Park hospital. You better come'. So I thought, crikey.
"So, I ordered a taxi, let my husband do the washing up, which I think was a first in our marriage, and got myself down to Frimley Park, but the Earl of Wessex was abroad on an official visit. They couldn't get a hold of her parents. So basically, it was just me and Marcus and the courtiers in the hospital. It was so dramatic," Ailsa recalled.
