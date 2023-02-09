King Charles ‘stood against’ Meghan Markle’s appointment as ‘working royal’

File Footage

The moment Meghan Markle married into the Royal Family, King Charles reportedly asked for her to “carry on working” as an actor, and not a working royal’.



The admissions have been made by Prince Harry, in his memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry recounted the entire converastion in writing, and recounted King Charles saying, “’Does she want to carry on working?’”



Harry replies to this by saying, “’Say again?’ before King Charles adds, “’Does she want to keep on acting?’”

At this point Prince Harry remembers saying, “’Oh. I mean, I don't know’.

“I wouldn't think so. I expect she'll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits…since they film in… Toronto.”

This followed an admission where King Charles flat out said, “Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there's not enough money to go around.”

“’I stared,” Prince Harry recalls. “What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to. 'I can't pay for anyone else. I'm already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.'"