Prince William is ‘most upset’ about claims in Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry’s scathing claims about Prince William in his scathing memoir Spare have reportedly left the Prince of Wales the “most upset”.

An insider spilt the beans to People: “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down.”

“He has been painted as hot-headed and unsympathetic,” the insider continued. “But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.”

Meanwhile, the author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown also told the publication that the 40-year-old prince “will be furious about the betrayals of confidences” in print.

Valentine Low further added that the royal family “didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute”.

“They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation,” the expert added.