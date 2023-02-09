Priyanka Chopra suggests everyone to 'hold your loved ones close'

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face to the world

Priyanka Chopra shares a memorable video montage from her snowy vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

The video montage featured her along with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malte Marie and a bunch of friends having a ball of a time in snow in Aspen. The caption on the post suggested everyone to ‘hold your loved ones close’.

The video begins with a picture of Nick, Priyanka and Malti standing among the snowy mountains in Colorado. The other shots in montage of memories show the couple playing in the snow along with their friends.

The most adorable picture in the video is that of Marie where she can be seen wearing a white fancy hat. Her face is slightly visible in the photo.

The year started off with an amazing note as the Jonas brother namely; Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The big event was attended by all the family members of the Jonas brother.



It is significant to mention here that Malti Marie also attended the event along with Priyanka Chopra where her face was revealed to the world for the first time ever, reports NTDV.