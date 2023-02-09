Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly to star in an upcoming crime book series

A-List actresses, Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be starring as sisters together in a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell, reported Deadline.

Kidman, 55, will star as crime-solving medical examiner Dr Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis, 64, will portray her whimsical sister Dorothy for the Amazon series, per the outlet.

The actresses are also executive producers on the series. The outlet added that the series is also said to be under Curtis' first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and was even sparked amid Curtis’ friendship with Cornwell.

It's expected to get two-season order with eight episodes each.

The news was seemingly confirmed by Cornwell on her Instagram page.

“Scarpetta friends, we’ve waited 33 years for this…” she wrote in the caption.

Per Variety, Liz Sarnoff of Barry and Lost is also on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Per Saari will also be an executive producer with Kidman under Blossom Films. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are reportedly executive producers under Blumhouse.



In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the title character, a beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner, has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, per People.