Juhi Chawla shows-off her 'Indian-ness' at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

Juhi Chawla attends Sid-Kiara's wedding with husband Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla shares her dolled-up picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer.

Juhi’s well-wisher and diehard fans were left in awe as soon as she dropped the pictures of her traditional look she opted for Sid-Kiara’s wedding. She shared the images with a caption that read: “Flaunting my Indian-ness.”

The Hush Hush actor opted for a traditional embroidered maroon coloured sharara along with a netted baby pink dupatta. Her heavy yet beautiful attire was designed by Shymal & Bhumika. Juhi also wore a matching tika and neck choker along with the dress.

Chawla went to Jaisalmer with husband Jay Mehta. Reportedly, Jay is one of the closest friends of Kiara’s father.



The Shershah couple tied the knot on Tuesday among their close friends and family members. The duo made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Wednesday at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Amazon Prime series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan. She is widely-known for her performance in films like; Yes Boss, Darr, Ishq, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and more, reports NDTV.