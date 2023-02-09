Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become 'toxic' for celebrity A-listers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scaring off famous people, says expert.

Royal editor Sarah Hewson tells Sky News why the Duchess of Sussex was not invited to Oprah's get-together with influential women around the world.

Ms Hewson said: "It was thought that they had a big cohort of celebrities supporting around them."

Speaking about Oprah, Ms Hewson continues: "It might have been expected the Duchess of Sussex at least would been invited alongside these influential women in the entertainment industry.

"She [Meghan] wasn't there and that has raised questions."

Ms Hewson added: "Whether this pair is [because they are] seen as too toxic, too negative to be associated with, in the public eye at least."

She concluded: "Perhaps behind closed doors, celebrities are still waiting to associate themselves with them."