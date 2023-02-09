King Charles reacts as Londoner asks to 'bring back' Prince Harry

King Charles III has been put on the spot in East London this week.
The monarch of Britain was asked about Prince Harry's return to the UK this Wednesday as he visited the Asian community.
It was then that one member of the public asked if His Majesty could "bring back Harry?".
The King, who first responded: "Who?" was in splits when he finally understand the question.
This comes as King Charles III prepares for his coronation in May.
King Charles, Camilla were all smiles as they shook hands and chatted to well-wishers on a walkabout of “Bangla Town"
