Prince Harry shares Cressida Bonas reaction as he returned from Afghanistan

Prince Harry is talking about rekindling romance with his girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ notes how he sent an apprehensive text message to Bonas as soon as he came back from Afghanistan.

He writes: “I texted Cress. Told her I was home.

“She texted back, said she was relieved, which made me relieved. I hadn’t been sure what to expect. I wanted to see her. And yet we didn’t make a plan. Not in that first exchange. There was some distance there, some stiffness. You sound dif erent, Harry. Well, I don’t feel dif erent. I didn’t want her to think I was different,” Harry notes.