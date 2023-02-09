Kendall Jenner leaves fans in awe with her new bedroom selfies ahead of Valentine's Day

Kendall Jenner showed off her true beauty as she shared her new sizzling selfies on Wednesday, giving fans Valentine's Day vibes.

The 27-year-old supermodel appeared in romantic mood ahead of lovers' day - which is less than a week away, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload her selfies: captioning "gnight".



Kendall, who's really an epitome of beauty, mesmerised fans as she showed off her killing curves in two-piece lingerie while standing in front of a bed in her room.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber's pal also wore a pair of glitzy earrings to elevate her look.

Kendall's sister Khloe Kardashian lauded the model in her own way as she dropped some slung words to admire the reality star.