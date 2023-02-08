Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur raise temperature in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur appear together in a song from Selfiee, Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee is all set to be released soon. Mrunal opened up about working with Akshay for the special number.





She said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song.”

The song is out now and it has gathered a lot of appreciation due to electrifying moves. Mrunal has opted for a grungy look which is glamourous. She is also donning multiple avatars and looks absolutely stunning.

Selfiee is a remake of a Malayalam film which stars Emraan Hashmi as a cop alongside Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film will be released on 24th February 2023.