Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur raise temperature in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur appear together in a song from Selfiee, Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee is all set to be released soon. Mrunal opened up about working with Akshay for the special number.
She said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song.”
The song is out now and it has gathered a lot of appreciation due to electrifying moves. Mrunal has opted for a grungy look which is glamourous. She is also donning multiple avatars and looks absolutely stunning.
Selfiee is a remake of a Malayalam film which stars Emraan Hashmi as a cop alongside Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film will be released on 24th February 2023.
Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday
Kate Middleton isn’t letting the drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get the best of her
Paul Rudd says Jonathan Major punch to him, as seen in the 'Ant-Man 2' trailer, is 'legit'
'Pitch Perfect' star Anna Kendrick dished on details behind the creation of 'When I'm Gone' scene
Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage