Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Jaisalmer airport post marriage, Twitteratis gush upon cuteness

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave their love story a happily ever after by tying the knot over the weekend. The newly weds made their first appearance post marriage at Jaisalmer airport earlier today and Twitter was flooded with love.

Celebrities from B-town and fans continued to shower the newly weds with love. Today, they made their first appearance as a married couple at Jaisalmeer Airport and Twitter flooded with love.

Sidharth is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a leather jacket while Kiara is wrapped in a shawl with mehndi on her hands. Photographers are all around them capturing the precious moments of them being together for the first time after marriage. Their fans can’t get enough of them and also expressing joy on how all three ‘students’ (Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra) from Student of The Year are now married.

Sidharth and Kiara chose Manish Malhotra’s designing expertise for their big day. The bride chose to wear a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom wore dust gold sherwani paired with a saafa.







