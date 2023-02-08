Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes mulls 'safe option'' after ABC exit

ABC's former stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are eyeing to secure place at rival network NewsNation.



According to RadarOnline, the growing cable network is open to welcoming controversial hosts.

Sources disclosed that the lovebird had negotiated an impressive payout from the network after it decided to yank them.

Meanwhile, the ex-GMA3 anchors also secretly got in touch with NewsNation to secure a place for them there.

"Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA source revealed, adding the network chief is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s controversy, given his own experiences.

Corn, the former GMA producer, faced sexual assault accusations in exit 2021, which led him to exit the studio. However, the allegations were later dropped, but the executive producer is still bitter about the situation.

The 53-year-old also gave space to ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo at NewsNation, who was accused of sexual misconduct. But the 52-year-old denied any wrongdoing.

"Amy knows where her friends are — and neither she nor T.J. have any left at GMA," spills the insider. "Almost everybody in the newsroom is happy they won't be back."

"Now Amy's quietly making sure they have options after GMA," revealed an insider. "NewsNation seems to be their likeliest landing spot."