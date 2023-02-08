BTS' Jungkook stream session sparks THIS concern among ARMY

In June 2022, the South Korean famous band BTS announced a break from group activities and decided that the band members would be focusing on their individual activities.
After the solo releases of RM, Jin, and J-Hope, ARMY are concerned about Jungkook's plans and asked him during a Weverse live session about his plans for music, Koreaboo reported.
BTS's youngest star replied, “Did I prepare an album? No, I’ve not. Everyone’s probably anticipating lots, right? I too am looking forward to my future album but it seems like the other members are doing their solo activities as a form of an extension [of group activities] but I’ve come to an all-stop.”
He further said that “I think I’m comfortable doing nothing. Right now, I’ve been living like a rock.”
ARMY drew larger concern when Jungkook talked about his emotions, and said, “Well, it’s not really that recently I’ve been unambitious or anything. So to say… If I had even a small [schedule] or a little work, I don’t think I would be like this, but I adapt really quickly to situations so if I were to start up working on music again or something, it would become habitual again.”
