Judge says Meghan and Harry must be grilled in Samantha Markle case

A US-based judge said lawyers must grill Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their remarks about Samantha Markle made during their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The ruling came after the royal couple's lawyers refused to respond to questions posed by Samantha's lawyers.

According to express.co.uk, Markle's lawyers have asked the judge to stop the process, however, Ms Honeywell has refused, claiming that the Court will likely "dismiss the action in it's entirety".

Judge Charlene Edwards ruled, "Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay."

She added: "Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety."

'Thus, defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.'

Samantha,Meghan's half sister, is claiming $75,000 in damages for the Oprah claims, as well as the claims made in the couple's 2020 biography Finding Freedom.

Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was co-authored by Omid Scobie.