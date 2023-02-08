 
Wednesday February 08, 2023
Prince Harry says Prince William 'moved on' after meeting Kate Middleton

By Web Desk
February 08, 2023
Prince Harry says Prince William 'moved on' after meeting Kate Middleton

Prince Harry says Prince William was set on a new path after his wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who was set on his own journey, made Prince Harry ponder about his own life.

The father-of-two writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “My big brother Willy had moved on, moved up the line, and thereafter he’d be first a husband, then a father, then grandfather, and so on. He’d be a new person, many new persons, and none of them would be Willy. He’d be The Duke of Cambridge, the title chosen for him by Granny. Good for him, I thought. Great for him. But a loss for me all the same.”

Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011 alongside friends and family.