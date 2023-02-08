Prince Harry says Prince William 'moved on' after meeting Kate Middleton

Prince Harry says Prince William was set on a new path after his wedding to Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales, who was set on his own journey, made Prince Harry ponder about his own life.
The father-of-two writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “My big brother Willy had moved on, moved up the line, and thereafter he’d be first a husband, then a father, then grandfather, and so on. He’d be a new person, many new persons, and none of them would be Willy. He’d be The Duke of Cambridge, the title chosen for him by Granny. Good for him, I thought. Great for him. But a loss for me all the same.”
Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011 alongside friends and family.
