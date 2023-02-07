Katherine Schwarzenegger on why she doesn’t respond to criticism about hubby Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently explained why she “ignored” negative comments about her husband Chris Pratt.



Speaking to The New York Times, Katherine discussed about the downsides of fame and what she had learned while growing up with her celebrity parents, journalist Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I try to ignore negativity at the guidance of her mother, who warned her against the never-ending trap of trying to correct the record,” said the 33-year-old.

Katherine also pointed out that “hearing negative things about her family growing up helped prepare me for the criticism” she faces as part of a celebrity couple.

The children’s book author disclosed that she “is aware of the negative comments centred around” her husband.

“Growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family was difficult,” stated Katherine.

The author believed that the negativity around the Guardians of the Galaxy star is “far from the reality”.

“I see what people say. But I just know that it’s so far from the reality,” she added.