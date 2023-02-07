Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old model dubbed ‘creepy’

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio received criticism for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, who is 29 years his junior, by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.

Ryan called the 48-year-old actor’s dating patterns “creepy” while talking about him only romantically engaging with women younger than 25.

The Titanic star first made headlines over his bizarre dating rule after he broke up with Camila Morrone last summer just few months after she celebrated her 25th birthday.

DiCaprio has since been associated with supermodel Gigi Hadid and Victoria Lamas, none of the relationships were confirmed by the Hollywood hunk or his representative.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan shared a tweet which read, “Not enough people are talking about Leonardo DiCaprio who is almost 50 — and ‘getting close’ to a 19 year old teenage girl.”

“This is literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS,” she captioned the post.

In the comment section, Author Caitlin Moran replied: "I feel like he has Titantic trauma. He's dating women like he's still the age he was when he shot it, and he's ALWAYS on holiday on a yacht. Dude needs some EMDR."

"This year, Titanic became too old for Leonardo DiCaprio to be in it," Ryan responded.

To this, a social media user bashed Ryan and asked her what DiCaprio’s crime is as he and the model he is dating are “both adults.”

"No crime just a creepy pattern," The Duchess star responded.



