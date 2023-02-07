Olivia Colman looks unrecognizable as Miss Havisham in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ teaser

File footage

Olivia Colman surprised her fans after revealing her incredible transformation as Miss Havisham in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Great Expectations.



The Crown actress, 49, looked unrecognisable with white hair and yellow teeth in the first teaser for BBC's upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens classic.

Colman, will be playing Miss Havisham in the upcoming three-part series, created by Bafta-winning writer Steven Knight.

In the official teaser, the Lost Daughter actress tells the young orphan Pip (Tom Sweet), “Let me see you… what a prize creature we have fished from the river.”

Colman’s costume also includes an elaborate dead floral headpiece and a veil, along with a collection of silver jewellery and a grimy wedding dress.

Produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker, Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life.

Great Expectations will also star Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Laurie Ogden, Matt Berry, Trystan Gravelle and Rudi Dharmalingam.