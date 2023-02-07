'English Vinglish' finally getting its Chinese release on THIS date

The re-release of 'English Vinglish' in China has been confirmed by the COO of Eros International

English Vinglish starring late actor Sri Devi will be getting its Chinese release on February 24 which also marks her death anniversary.

Therefore, Devi’s this year’s death anniversary is going to be an unforgettable one for the fans with the release of her much acclaimed film English Vinglish in China.

The release of the film has been confirmed by COO of Eros International Kumar Ahuja. In a statement, he said: "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.”

Gauri Shinde’s directorial is a sweet family drama film that features Sri Devi in a vital role. The story revolves around a woman named Shashi Godbole who is always let down by her family for her weak English. The woman then finds her strength after visiting New York.

English Vinglish also featured Adil Hussain, Sumeet Vyasm Navika Kotia, Priya Anand, Mehdi Nabbou and others, reports PinkVilla.