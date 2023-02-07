 
close
Monday February 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry says Nazi uniform was 'failure of education'

Prince Harry reveals he did not know enough about his Nazi uniform

By Web Desk
February 07, 2023
Prince Harry says Nazi uniform was failure of education
Prince Harry says Nazi uniform was 'failure of education'

Prince Harry reveals reason he wore the Nazi uniform at a party.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he realized he never asked enough questions about the world to be more aware of the problems.

He pens: “I’d long understood that the photo of me in a Nazi uniform had been the result of various failures—failure of thinking, failure of character. But it had also been a failure of education. Not just school education, but self-education. I hadn’t known enough about the Nazis, hadn’t taught myself enough, hadn’t asked enough questions of teachers and families and survivors. I’d resolved to change that. I couldn’t become the person I hoped to be until I changed that.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.