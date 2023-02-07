Prince Harry says Nazi uniform was 'failure of education'

Prince Harry reveals reason he wore the Nazi uniform at a party.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he realized he never asked enough questions about the world to be more aware of the problems.
He pens: “I’d long understood that the photo of me in a Nazi uniform had been the result of various failures—failure of thinking, failure of character. But it had also been a failure of education. Not just school education, but self-education. I hadn’t known enough about the Nazis, hadn’t taught myself enough, hadn’t asked enough questions of teachers and families and survivors. I’d resolved to change that. I couldn’t become the person I hoped to be until I changed that.”
Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.
