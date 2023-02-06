Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their iconic 'Clueless' characters for Super Bowl ad: Check it out

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have come up with their very own mini Clueless reunion.



Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprised their iconic Clueless roles as Cher Horowitz and Amber Mariens for a SuperBowl ad.



On Monday, February 6, a new ad for Rakuten, was released by the company in full, which will run during the SuperBowl.

As per People, Silverstone and Donovan appeared in their character looks, standing in a high school class at their podiums to debate on the benefits of using the brand.

used to be pretty clueless about shopping," says Silverstone, 46, before Donovan, not missing a beat as her sharp-tongued character, quips, "Among other things."

"Like when I heard I could save while getting cash back with Rakuten, I was like, as if!" Silverstone continues, using one of Cher's signature catchphrases. "But then I was like, ugh, why didn't I do this sooner?!"

Check out the complete ad below:







