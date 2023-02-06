Khloe Kardashian posts cryptic notes that hints at her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently posted cryptic messages that hinted at her split from Tristan Thompson.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star re-shared quotes that spoke of “moving on from people” and “do what is best for you”.
One saying read, “Just a reminder that there's so much more that we still don't know about ourselves and that's what makes life so beautiful.”
“Next year you could find your next favourite musician or fall in low with someone you haven't met yet. You might see a new shade of green that will become your new favourite colour or you could become obsessed with a new food that you thought you once hated.”
“We change as life goes on. We grow as life changes. Our experiences shape us into a new person. It's beautiful,” it said.
Khloe, who shares two children with Tristan, had officially ended their relationship in 2021 after his infidelity.
Another note indicated her break-up, stating, “Stop feeling bad for doing what's best for you.”
Other message seemingly mentioned her ex, adding, “I spent enough time on things never felt right. I'm listening to my soul now.”
