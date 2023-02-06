Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' from Charles Dickens classic novel, releases teaser

Steven Knight's Great Expectations teaser, starring Olivia Colman has been released on Monday, February 6.

Straight from the world of Charles Dickens' classic novel, Great Expectations is the upcoming limited series that stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip along with Tom Sweet as the young Pip.

The teaser sees Olivia Colman with white hair and yellow teeth as her character, Miss Havisham, welcomes young Pip to Satis house.

According to Deadline, the limited series is due to release in spring on BBC One and Player.

The series will also stream on Hulu in the U.S. Internationally and will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner at a later date.

Great Expectations is a coming-of-age story of an orphan, who struggles to come to terms with the great expectations placed on him in the new world he enters, and the man he strives to become.

The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, executive produces the series with previous collaborators Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin. Brady Hood and Samira Radsi will steer it as directors.







