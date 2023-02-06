Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's legal woes far away to be over?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly consulting their legal team to testify in Samantha Markle's defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's estranged sister, Samantha, is willing to prove that some of Harry's wife's remarks during the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 were false.

Samantha, according to the Mirror, wants Lilibet and Archie's parents to testify in separate interviews that could take place on the same day. She has filed paperwork to request the couple to testify in the case.

She expects her half-sister to make 38 different admissions during her deposition, according to the publication.

Meghan's half-sister wants the Duchess to retract claims she made about the royal family in addition to acknowledging that she lied about her upbringing in her bid to promote a "rags-to-royalty" narrative.

"She is asking the court to decide whether she and Meghan 'had ever 'been close,' how many times the two 'crossed paths' as adults and whether Meghan's feelings that she 'grew up as an only child' are 'true' or false,'" Meghan's lawyers revealed.

Samantha's decision to file the lawsuit came after Meghan claimed that she grew up as an only child.