Liam Payne pens sweet tribute for Harry Styles on his 2023 Grammy win

Liam Payne, who is the former alum of One Direction penned a tribute for Harry Styles for winning two Grammy awards this year.



Harry Styles bagged two Grammy Awards on Sunday night for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album – for his third studio record Harry's House.

And the singer’s amazing success at the 65th edition of the annual awards made his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne turn to Instagram to celebrate Styles victory.

Liam, who’s doing music as a solo artist since the band's split in 2015, reached out to Harry with a very unexpected post.

Taking to his Instagram, the dad-of-one posted a black and white click of Harry as he gazed down proudly at his Grammy.

Liam took the opportunity to write Harry a sentimental note in the caption to congratulate him.

The Strip That Down singer wrote, “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned."

“God bless you brother congratulations” he added. [sic]

The post came as a huge shock to fans after the bandmates went their separate ways and pursued solo careers.

Previously, there were rumors of bad blood between the boys but it seems like all of that has been put behind them, as Liam showed support for his friend.