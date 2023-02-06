Grammys 2023: Omar Apollo reacts to first-time nomination for 'Best New Artist'

Omar Apollo reacts to first-time Grammy nomination

Grammy nominee Omar Apollo spoke about his career and family at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The young artist was nominated in the category of Best New Artist and expressed how grateful he felt for achieving such recognition.

Speaking to People on the Grammys' red carpet, the singer admitted that though he felt “blessed” to receive such a nomination, he also felt that it had been a long time coming after his years in the industry.

Omar initially started appearing online when he posted songs like Brakelights and {}[]. His full-length album finally came out in 2020 named Apolonio.

Some of his most popular songs include Bad Life, En El Olvido and Go Away. The singer also continued on to talk about how quick he was to tell his family when he found out about the nomination back in November, and that both his parents were elated to hear the news.

He also added that he had gone on to research the past winners and nominees in the Best New Artist category to understand the gravity of a Grammy nomination. However, the win for best new artist ultimately went to an American jazz singer, Samara Joy, who was also the winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.