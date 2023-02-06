Kate Middleton discloses THIS secret about her mother Carole Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently disclosed a hidden talent of her mother Carole Middleton with her childhood photo.
Kate Middleton took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself as a baby from 1980s as part of early childhood campaign with her father.
She posted the picture and wrote, “Faces are a baby’s best toy.”
“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.
“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.
“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”
At the end of the post, Kate Middleton disclosed that the photo was taken by her mother Carole Middleton.
