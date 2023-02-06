Lizzo reveals she ‘ditched school’ to see Beyoncé perform: ‘You changed my life’

Lizzo garnered applause as she won Gramm for her song About Damn Time but the singer turned the spotlight to shine on Beyoncé.

Giving a much-deserved shout-out to Queen Bey, who made the history of winning the most Grammys ever, Lizzo revealed that she’s always have been a big fan of the singing sensation.

During her award winning speech, she said: “Beyoncé. In the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform! My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I’m good. Where you at Beyoncé? You changed my life. When you sang that gospel medley, you made me feel.”

“I was like: ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music!’ So, thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you, god bless y’all!” Lizzo added.

However, Lizzo admitted that the win was “so unexpected” as she and Adele were “just enjoying themselves” and “rooting for their friends” during the night.”