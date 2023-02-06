Chrissy Teigen prefers spending time with newborn daughter over attending the 2023 Grammys

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she didn’t attend the 2023 Grammys to spend time with her and John Legend’s newborn daughter, Esti.



On Sunday, the cookbook author took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of her and sleeping baby girl to celebrate of “grammy day”.

While talking about her absence from the show, the model wrote in the caption, “Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realised…what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol”

After her post, Mandy Moore dropped heart emoji in the comment section.



Her hubby Legend also commented, “Just sitting there fine.”

US actress Michelle Pfeiffer said, “So sweet.”

Interestingly, Legend was at the awards show to perform God Did.

The musician was also nominated for three awards in the Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Teigen also posted a throwback snap from the 2022 awards show, and penned, “One year ago. Loved this look so much!! Body lookin a little different today but worth it.”